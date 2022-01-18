British PM Johnson denies he lied about lockdown party

British PM Johnson denies he lied about lockdown party

Johnson sidestepped questions about whether or not he would resign if it was proven that he had misled parliament

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 18 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 18:59 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP file photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying that nobody had warned him the gathering might contravene Covid rules.

Asked if he had lied to the public and parliament, Johnson told reporters: "No."

"No. Nobody told me that what we were doing was, as you say, against the rules, that the event in question, was, something, we were going to do something that wasn't a work event," Johnson said.

Johnson sidestepped several questions about whether or not he would resign if it was proven that he had misled parliament.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 