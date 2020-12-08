Brexit is 'very tricky', 'very difficult': British PM

British PM Johnson says Brexit is 'very tricky', 'very difficult'

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 08 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 15:28 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Brexit talks were "very tricky" and that at some point London would have to decide if it was going for a no-trade deal exit.

"The situation at the moment is very tricky," Johnson said. "You've got to be optimistic, you've got to believe there's the power of sweet reason."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
Brexit
Britain

What's Brewing

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

What is shaping Germany's Covid-19 vaccine strategy?

What is shaping Germany's Covid-19 vaccine strategy?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

‘Hearing the national anthem brought a lot of pride’

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

The Lead: The pandemic and drugs used to treat Covid-19

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

Louvre Museum is offering a close-up with 'Mona Lisa'

 