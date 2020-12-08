British PM Johnson says Brexit is 'very tricky', 'very difficult'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Brexit talks were "very tricky" and that at some point London would have to decide if it was going for a no-trade deal exit.
"The situation at the moment is very tricky," Johnson said. "You've got to be optimistic, you've got to believe there's the power of sweet reason."
