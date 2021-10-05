British PM's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan

They "discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis"

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 05 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 18:16 ist
Afghanistan Taliban officials attend a news conference where they announced they will start issuing passports. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special envoy met Taliban leaders in Afghanistan to discuss the humanitarian crisis and ways to prevent the country from becoming an incubator for militants.

Simon Gass, Johnson's high representative for Afghanistan, met Taliban leaders including Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Foreign Office said.

Also read: Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras: Rights group

They "discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country," the Foreign Office said.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls."

Gass was accompanied by Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha.

