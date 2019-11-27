Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Lanka election

In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka's kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country's newest leader.

They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation's ethnic majority.

Nationalists campaigned hard for new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa is a former defence official who is regarded by fellow Sinhalese Buddhists as a hero for his role in ending Sri Lanka's 26-year civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels. But minorities fear him because of allegations he took part in war atrocities and ordered state-sponsored disappearances.

Now that he has won, nationalists want Rajapaksa to promote Sinhalese culture at the expense of Muslims, such as getting rid of Islamic religious schools.