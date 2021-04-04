Bulgaria ruling GERB party seen winning election

Bulgaria ruling GERB party seen winning election: Exit polls

GERB is seen falling short of majority and is expected to struggle to find allies

A woman walks past an election poster of Bulgaria's Prime Minister and leader of GERB party Boyko Borisov during the country's parliamentary election in Sofia. Credit: AFP.

Bulgaria's centrе-right GERB party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was seen winning Sunday's national election with around 25% of the vote, exit polls by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed.

Gallup international found GERB had won 25%. Alpha research estimated its share at 25.7%.

Borissov's GERB is seen falling short of majority and is expected to struggle to find allies to form a stable governing coalition in a more fragmented parliament.

The vote is seen important for the country's ability to restart its economy battered by the coronavirus and effectively tap into the European Union's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. 

