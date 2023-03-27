Burkina junta orders 'France 24' off air

Burkina junta orders 'France 24' off air after Al-Qaeda interview

By opening its antennas to the head of AQIM France 24 ... offers a space of legitimacy to terrorist actions, the junta said

AFP
AFP, Ouagadougou,
  • Mar 27 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 15:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The junta ruling Burkina Faso ordered on Monday the suspension of all broadcasts of France 24 media in the African country, citing an interview with an Al-Qaeda chief broadcast several weeks ago.

"By opening its antennas to the head of AQIM (Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb), France 24 ... offers a space of legitimacy to terrorist actions. Therefore the government has decided in all responsibility, and in the name of the superior interest of the nation, to suspend sine die the diffusion of France 24 programmes on national territory," the junta said in a statement, referring to the March 6 interview with Abu Obaida Yusuf al-Annabi, the head of AQIM.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Burkina Faso
Al-Qaeda
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

 