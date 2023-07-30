Bus accident in Pak kills 5 after driver 'falls asleep'

At least five persons were killed, and 20 severely injured on Sunday when a bus overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province after the driver "fell asleep", police said.

The incident took place in the Fazilpur area of Punjab's Rajanpur district.

The bus, with the devotees, was on its way back to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar when it turned turtle after the driver lost control of it as he "fell asleep", police officials were quoted as saying to the Express Tribune.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the accident immediately after receiving the news and transferred the injured to hospitals.

Read | Two killed as truck rams into police van on highway in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

People with severe injuries were shifted to Rajanpur district hospital, while the others were shifted to a local hospital in Fazilpur.

At least five persons, including a woman and two children, were killed in the accident, police officials said.

Rescue services district in-charge Dr Aslam said that the accident took place as the driver of the bus lost control due to falling asleep.

The accident comes days after another bus tragedy in the Geeti-Das area near Babusar Top, which killed eight persons and injured several others.

The tourist bus fell into a deep gorge while navigating a sharp turn on the mountainous terrain, and caught fire on Friday.

On July 16, six persons were killed in a similar bus accident in the Thalichi area of Diamer district.