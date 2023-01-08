California faces more rain, storms and potential floods

California faces more rain, storms and potential floods

A series of recent weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least 6 deaths

AP
AP, San Francisco,
  • Jan 08 2023, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 09:47 ist
Rain and storm caused some serious damage on the Capitola Wharf in California. Credit: AFP Photo

California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.

Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period on Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the Sacramento-area foothills.

In the Los Angeles area, light rain was forecast for the weekend with stormy conditions expected to return Monday with the potential for up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in the foothills. High surf was expected through Tuesday, with large waves on west-facing beaches, the National Weather Service said.

The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from Pacific storms. A series of recent weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least six deaths.

Since December 26, San Francisco received more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the Eastern Sierra, received nearly 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, the National Weather Service reported.

The storms won't be enough to officially end California's ongoing drought but they have helped. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

California
rain
storm
United States
World news
floods

What's Brewing

A battle of equals?

A battle of equals?

A burst of creative energy

A burst of creative energy

A fine-tuning of innovation

A fine-tuning of innovation

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

 