California governor says Covid-19 cases trending down

California governor says Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, trending down

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 04 2020, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 08:09 ist
A couple wearing face masks walks during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Beverly Hills, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

The governor of California said on Monday that rates of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and intensive care unit admissions were all trending down in the state, according to the latest analysis.

Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in a briefing that despite the state's Central Valley agricultural region was still being hit hard by the coronavirus and that the data was not yet enough to consider lifting pandemic restrictions.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"This virus is not going away," Newsom said. "It's not going to take Labor Day weekend off Halloween off or the holidays off. Until we have a vaccine we are going to be living with this virus."

California, the nation's most populous state with some 40 million residents, has recorded a total of 514,901 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 9,388 deaths, according to the governor's office.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The state has administered more than eight million tests for Covid-19 and has seen the rate of positive results decline to seven percent over the last 14 days, compared to 7.5 percent in the previous two weeks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

California
COVID-19
Coronavirus
US

What's Brewing

Trump signs order against hiring H-1B visa holders

Trump signs order against hiring H-1B visa holders

Article 370: Silencing Kashmiris can’t be our strategy

Article 370: Silencing Kashmiris can’t be our strategy

Don't mind if Microsoft buys TikTok, says Trump

Don't mind if Microsoft buys TikTok, says Trump

'Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders'

'Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders'

 