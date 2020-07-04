California Guv warns local officials on enforcement

California Governor warns local officials on enforcement

  • Jul 04 2020, 14:23 ist
California Governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning local elected officials that they risk losing state funding if they don't enforce health orders as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Newsom has rolled back or limited some businesses reopening in Los Angeles and 20 other counties, now including San Diego.

Recently reopened bars, indoor restaurant dining and other indoor entertainment venues were ordered closed in those counties for at least three weeks.

About 200 state inspectors fanned out Friday to look for violators over the long Fourth of July weekend. The new enforcement strike teams issued seven citations in their first day of operation. 

