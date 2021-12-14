California to re-institute statewide mask mandate

California to re-institute statewide mask mandate amid rise in Covid cases

A traveller wearing a protective mask walks past a waiting area for Amtrak customers inside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters File Photo

California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as Covid-19 case rates soar, fueled by the new Omicron variant of the virus that causes the disease, state Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly said on Monday.

