California to re-institute statewide mask mandate amid rise in Covid cases

California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as Covid-19 case rates soar, fueled by the new Omicron variant of the virus that causes the disease, state Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly said on Monday.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign
Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram
Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'
India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs
Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold
Rohit Sharma hopes to end India's world title drought
In Pics | The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor