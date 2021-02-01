JUST IN
Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman's 'bahi khata' goes digital Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained GST revenues touch record high of Rs 1.20L crore in Jan Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms Budget 2021 key to address India's banking mess DH Sparks | Decoding the 'bahi khata' of Budget 2021
Hun Sen calls Myanmar coup 'internal affairs'

Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup 'internal affairs'

Reuters
Reuters, Phnom Penh,
  • Feb 01 2021, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 10:40 ist
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen. Credit: Reuters Photo

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmar's military coup as "internal affairs" of the country and declined further comment.

"Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) framework or any other country," said Hun Sen, who himself seized full control in 1997 from his elected coalition partner and whose party has been in power since.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cambodia
Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi
ASEAN

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 