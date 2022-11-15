Cambodian PM Hun Sen says positive for Covid after hosting ASEAN summit

Cambodian PM Covid positive after hosting ASEAN summit

Cambodian PM Hun Sen said in a post that he got a positive result for Covid on arrival in Indonesia for a G20 summit, but was not experiencing any symptoms

AFP
AFP, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 15 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 08:11 ist
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen walks down the stairs of the presidential plane on his arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19, after hosting more than a dozen world leaders including US President Joe Biden at a summit in Phnom Penh.

Asia's longest-ruling leader said in a Facebook post that he got a positive result on arrival in Indonesia for a G20 summit, but was not experiencing any symptoms.

Hun Sen had mask-less encounters with leaders from eight Southeast Asian countries as well as the United States, China, Japan, Australia and Canada at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, which wrapped up Sunday.

"Beloved compatriots! Now I have tested positive for Covid-19," he wrote on Facebook, saying he had been tested every day including before flying to the G20 in Bali, and all the results had been negative.

"I am not sure when this virus came to me, but when I arrived, the Indonesians took a sample from me in the evening, and in the morning it confirmed Covid-19 positive."

He said it was "lucky" that he arrived in Bali late and missed dinner with other leaders.

For safety reasons, the Cambodian delegation will return home on Tuesday, he said, meaning he will miss meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the APEC summit in Bangkok later this week.

World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Cambodia

