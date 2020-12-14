Canada administers first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

AP
AP,
  • Dec 14 2020, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 23:58 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Canada administered its first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto's hospitals.

Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine.

Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers. Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.

COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Canada
Vaccine
Vaccination

