Canada approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccine, Health Canada said in a statement said, had undergone a fast-tracked review

AFP
AFP, Ottawa,
  • Dec 09 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 22:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada on Wednesday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, days after Britain became the first country to greenlight and roll it out.

"Today, Canada reached a critical milestone in its fight against Covid-19 with the authorization of the first Covid-19 vaccine," Health Canada said in a statement.

The vaccine, it added, had undergone a fast-tracked review, which concluded that it met "stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada."

