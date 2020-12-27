Canada detects two cases of UK coronavirus variant

Canada detects two cases of UK coronavirus variant

The couple has been placed in isolation

A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer/BioNTEch Covid-19 vaccine to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo

The first two cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in Canada, health authorities said Saturday.

"The cases are a couple from Durham with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts," the acting chief medical officer for Ontario said in a statement.

The couple has been placed in isolation, according to the statement, the same day that Ontario reimposed a lockdown for several weeks due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

