Canada Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigns

AFP
AFP, Ottawa,
  • Aug 18 2020, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 09:43 ist
Canada's finance minister Bill Morneau. Credit: AFP Photo

Canada's finance minister, Bill Morneau, announced his resignation Monday, on the heels of an ethics scandal and amid a reported split with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over pandemic spending.

"As we move to the next phase of our fight against the pandemic and pave the road towards economic recovery, we must recognize that this process will take many years, it's the right time for a new finance minister to deliver on that plan for the long and challenging road ahead," Morneau told a news conference.

"That's why I'll be stepping down as finance minister, and as member of Parliament," he said.

Canada
Justin Trudeau

