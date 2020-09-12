Canada reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time since March

Zero Covid-19 deaths in Canada for 1st time since March

Canada reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

Canada's death toll from the pandemic stood at 9,163 as of September 11, the same as the number of the deaths reported on September 10, government data showed.

But the number of positive cases rose by 702 to 135,626 on September 11 from the previous day, the data showed.

