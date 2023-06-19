Canada sanctions Iranian judges over human rights

Canada sanctions Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses

Canada said the judges and their courts had issued 'notorious' death sentences and harsh prison terms following 'sham trials'.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 19 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 22:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Canadian government on Monday said it sanctioned Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses, adding that the step would prohibit dealings with them and freeze any assets they may have held in Canada.

Also Read | Won't make any deal with Pakistan government even if jailed, says ex-PM Imran Khan

"Today's sanctions list 7 individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran's criminal justice system, notably Iran's Revolutionary Courts," the Canadian government said in a statement.

Canada said the judges and their courts had issued "notorious" death sentences and harsh prison terms following "sham trials and based on evidence gathered under torture."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Canada
Iran

Related videos

What's Brewing

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 