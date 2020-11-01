Canada sword attacker not associated with a terrorist group: Police

The sword-wielding attacker dressed in medieval clothing who killed two people and injured five others on Saturday night in Quebec was not "associated with a terrorist group," Canadian police said Sunday.

"Yesterday evening we were plunged into a night of horror when a 24-year-old man, who does not live in Quebec, came with the intention of claiming as many victims as possible," Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon told reporters.

"Everything leads us to believe" that the suspect, who was armed with a Japanese sword, "chose his victims at random," Pigeon added.

The suspect was arrested early Sunday after a manhunt through the streets of Old Quebec.