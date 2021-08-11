Canadian ambassador to China 'disappointed' at Spavor's sentence in espionage case

Canada's ambassador to China said he was disappointed after a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, in a case seen in Ottawa and Washington as part of a wider diplomatic spat with Beijing.
Spavor and another Canadian, Michael Kovrig, are being detained arbitrarily and Canada will continue to call for their release, said Dominic Barton, speaking to reporters via video call from the northeastern city of Dandong, where Spavor was sentenced.
Barton said he interprets the sentence to mean that Spavor will be deported after serving 11 years.
Also read: Canadian Michael Spavor jailed for 11 years in China on spying charges
Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States.
Proceedings against Canadian citizens were not a coincidence, said Barton.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising
Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy
Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall
#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown
Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio
'Climate change is a hammer hitting us on the head’