Canadian PM Trudeau announces federal election will be held on September 20

Trudeau announces federal election will be held Sept 20

  • Aug 15 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 21:39 ist
Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau announces federal election, in Ottawa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called a snap election for September 20, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau announced the date after visiting Governor-General Mary Simon, the representative of head of state Queen Elizabeth, to formally request an election.

Opinion polls suggest the Liberals will win their third consecutive election but may not gain a majority in Parliament. Trudeau's party currently holds only a minority of seats, leaving it reliant on other parties to govern.

