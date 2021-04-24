Canadian PM receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Canadian PM Trudeau receives first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, Ottawa,
  • Apr 24 2021, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 04:50 ist
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is inoculated with AstraZeneca's vaccine against coronavirus disease in Ottawa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy, telling reporters "I'm very excited" as the needle entered his arm.

Afterwards, he posed for television cameras and photographers with his thumbs up and then watched as his wife Sophie received her first shot. Sophie came down with a mild case of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year. 

