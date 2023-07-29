Body found linked to Indian migrants' death: Canada

Canadian police say body found in river linked to Indian and Romanian migrants' death

Police believe the migrant victims were attempting to cross into the US.

PTI
PTI, Toronto,
  • Jul 29 2023, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 16:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Canadian authorities have found the body of a man connected to an investigation into the drowning of eight migrants, including members of an Indian family, in March when they were attempting to enter the US from Canada illegally.

The authorities said on Friday that this month they found a body from the St Lawrence River. It belonged to Casey Oakes, who disappeared in March after he was last seen operating a boat later found near the bodies of two migrant families. One of the families was from India and the other was from Romania.

The Indian victims have been identified by their kin in India as Pravin Chaudhary (50), Dakshaben Chaudhary (45), their daughter Vidhi (23), and son Met (20). Oakes was 30 when he disappeared on March 29. His body was found in the river on July 3 near Ross Island, but it took some time for the identity to be confirmed, police said.

Also Read | Indian-origin man convicted of drugs-related murder of ex-friend in UK

He had last been seen at night, launching into the St Lawrence River from the eastern part of Cornwall Island — near the Ontario-Quebec border — in a light blue boat.

His family reported him missing the next day, the same day the bodies of six people, including a two-year-old child, were found in the water. Two other bodies were recovered the following day.

Police believe the victims were attempting to cross into the US.

In a news release issued Friday, Akwesasne Mohawk police said the coroner's office recently confirmed Oakes's identity.

"We wish to extend our condolences to Casey's family and thank them for their patience during a difficult time," the police service said.

"No further information will be released at this time."

The investigation into Oakes's death, and the deaths of eight foreign nationals who were crossing the river by boat, continues, police said.

Oakes was never charged in connection with the ill-fated crossing attempt, but Akwesasne police said in April that investigators believed he was “connected to the eight deceased victims,” Global News Canada reported on Friday.

They suspended their search for Oakes in local waterways on April 6.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Canada
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 