Cannot rule out internal assistance for Pakistan mosque bombing: Police

Cannot rule out internal role in Pak mosque blast: Cops

Police said they are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly-secured police area

Reuters
Reuters, Peshawar,
  • Feb 01 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 21:49 ist
Aftermath of Pakistan mosque blast. Credit: Reuters Photo

Major arrests have been made in connection with the Pakistan mosque bombing that killed over 100 people on Monday, Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said police are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly-secured police area, and could not rule out internal assistance to carry out the attack. 

