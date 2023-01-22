Carmel Sepuloni named New Zealand's Deputy PM

Carmel Sepuloni named New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister

Hipkins made the announcement after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's successor

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jan 22 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 10:45 ist
Carmel Sepuloni attends a news conference after being confirmed as the new Deputy Prime Minister in Wellington, New Zealand, January 22, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday named Carmel Sepuloni the new deputy prime minister.

Also Read | Troubleshooter Chris Hipkins faces a tough road as New Zealand PM

Hipkins, 44, announced the appointment at a news conference after the ruling Labour Party confirmed him as successor to Jacinda Ardern as party leader and prime minister.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chris Hipkins
New Zealand
World news

What's Brewing

The orchestra within

The orchestra within

The genius of gin!

The genius of gin!

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

 