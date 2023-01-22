Carmel Sepuloni named New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister

New Zealand's incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday named Carmel Sepuloni the new deputy prime minister.
Hipkins, 44, announced the appointment at a news conference after the ruling Labour Party confirmed him as successor to Jacinda Ardern as party leader and prime minister.
