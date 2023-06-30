Cars washed away as floods wreak havoc in southern China

Intense rains lashed a scenic area in China's southern Hunan province on Friday, unleashing flooding that swept away cars, engulfed farmland and prompted evacuations and rescues of stranded people.
China has recently been beset by a combination of heavy rainfall and sizzling hot temperatures that have taken a toll on its agriculture and power consumption.
Rains have pounded the Xiangxi area in Hunan since Thursday, with 314.5 mm of precipitation soaking Baojing County by 2 pm, shattering a local record, state-backed media reported.
Roads in parts of Xiangxi area transformed into fast-flowing rivers that washed away dozens of vehicles, and firefighters used ropes and rubber dinghies to rescue marooned residents, videos circulating on Chinese Twitter-like Weibo showed.
Also Read | Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records
The floods also triggered landslides and mudslides in nearby Guzhang County, causing damage to houses and crops, blocking roads and disrupting traffic, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Heavy rain was forecast to continue until around 8 a.m. on Saturday. No casualties have been reported.
China, prone to floods, is increasingly warning of more extreme weather due to climate change.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Isolated Russian football risks going backwards
'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh
Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar
'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar
Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study
Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino
Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal
Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down
In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur