Centre to prosecute Ukraine invasion to open in Hague

Centre to prosecute Ukraine invasion to open in The Hague

Ukrainian authorities are reviewing more than 93,000 reports of war crimes and have indicted 207 suspects via domestic courts.

Reuters
Reuters, The Hague,
  • Jul 03 2023, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 22:11 ist
Representative image.Credit: Reuters File Photo

Law enforcement officials on Monday open an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression, the first step toward building cases against individuals behind Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities are reviewing more than 93,000 reports of war crimes and have indicted 207 suspects via domestic courts. High-level perpetrators are expected to be tried at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The new International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA), also in The Hague, will work alongside the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes court, and will fill a legal gap for that specific crime.

Also Read: Russia's Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict 'permanent'

The ICC, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has the jurisdiction to prosecute alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine, but due to legal constraints not the crime of aggression.

The new centre will collect evidence for possible cases against Russian military and political leaders responsible for the war, Ukraine's top prosecutor, Andriy Kostin, said in an interview ahead of the opening.

"The aim is, of course, to build the case ... for future suspects in this tribunal," Kostin told Reuters. "We need experts, we need forensics, we need additional information, including intelligence information, in order for this case to be strong, because we all know that the crime of aggression is the leadership crime."

President Vladimir Putin's government says it annexed parts of east and south Ukraine in a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour, protect Russian speakers and defend its borders from aggressive Western ambitions.

Kyiv and its Western allies accuse Putin of barbaric tactics and an imperialist-style land grab in Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians or committing war crimes.

Ukraine wants aggression crimes to be heard at a special tribunal, an idea supported by most European Union countries, the United States and Britain, among others. It is still unclear under what legal basis that court will be created.

Kostin said the centre was a sign of international support for a special tribunal "and we believe that this centre will bring us (the) first results in coming months".

Despite operating during an ongoing conflict, Ukraine's war crimes unit has charged 347 suspects and convicted 53 individuals, Kostin said.

It is expected to target around two dozen top government and military officials, according to legal experts. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin
International Criminal Court
Netherlands

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

 