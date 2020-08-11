CEOs pledge to hire 100,000 low-income and minority New Yorkers

A coalition of 27 major companies including Mastercard, Goldman Sachs and Verizon has pledged to hire 100,000 low-income and Black, Latino and Asian workers in New York City over the next 10 years, part of a broader push by corporate America to expand economic opportunities to marginalized communities.

The companies are funding the creation of a nonprofit organization, the New York Jobs CEO Council, which they say will work with universities, the city government and other nonprofit groups to prepare a new generation of New Yorkers for high-paying jobs at some of the country’s biggest companies.

Details are scant, but the initiative has attracted the support of many of the most powerful chief executives in the country, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Laurence D. Fink of BlackRock, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Sundar Pichai of Google.

“We started with the CEOs for a very specific reason,” said Gail O. Mellow, who will run the new council and most recently served as president of LaGuardia Community College. “We wanted that buy in.”

Those involved with the new group say it will work to develop programs intended to prepare low-income and minority students for jobs at the companies.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, said the hope was that announcing the initiative at an early stage would inspire other companies to join. “The CEOs have agreed to attack the problem, specifically, deliberately and publicly,” he said in an interview. “This is so critical to the basic health of America.”

The New York Times Co. is among those that have signed on to the effort.

Dimon added that even for entry-level jobs at JPMorgan Chase, people needed to possess a range of technological and professional skills.

“Even to be a teller at a bank you have to learn a lot of systems and compliance and regulations,” he said.

By creating more apprenticeships and curriculums, Dimon said, the program will give more low-income and minority New Yorkers a chance at the middle class.

“That first job brings dignity,” he said. “It’s that first rung in the ladder.”