Chaman-Spin Boldak border between Pakistan, Afghanistan reopens

The Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was on Tuesday reopened following an agreement between the two sides, nearly a month after the Taliban closed it down saying that passengers, including traders, using it were facing difficulties.

The border crossing point between the two countries is one of the busiest in terms of trade and business as hundreds of containers and trucks carrying goods cross over every day.

The border crossing was reopened after an agreement was reached between Pakistani and Afghan authorities on Monday, a senior official said.

Following the reopening of the border, it was decided that people living in the nearby Qila Abdullah and Chaman in Pakistan and Kandahar in Afghanistan would be able to cross the border on the basis of their identity cards.

The official said that Afghan patients would also be allowed entry into Pakistan.

A former president of Chaman Chamber of Commerce Jalat Khan Achakzai said that as per the agreement, people can cross over between 7 am and 5 pm, while trade will continue throughout the day.

The Taliban authorities had placed cement blocks at the border crossing last month, claiming Pakistan was charging high transit and temporary visa fees. They also claimed that Pakistani authorities were not allowing people showing Afghan national cards to cross over.

The Customs officials of both sides now have been restored on duty as trade operations resume.

