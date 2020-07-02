CHAZ was 'failed' four-week Democrat experiment by radical left: White House

The White House has said that the “Black Lives Matter” protests in Seattle, led by Indian-American software engineer-turned-socialist, at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone were a "failed" four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left.

Kshama Sawant, the Seattle City Councilwoman, led the "Black Lives Matter" protests in Seattle to permanently oust city police officials from the downtown area designated the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ). She encouraged activists in the CHAZ "to hold out on giving back the precinct to cops or allowing officers inside the barricaded region".

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference that, "I am pleased to inform everyone that Seattle has been liberated. The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, otherwise known as 'CHAZ' -- I think they switched their name to 'CHOP,' but I'm told they went back to 'CHAZ' -- was a failed four-week Democrat experiment by the radical left."

CHAZ later on changed to CHOP or Capitol Hill Organised Protest.

“And the results are in: Anarchy is anti-American, law and order is essential, peace in our streets will be secured,” McEnany said, hours after police cleared up the area in downtown Seattle after giving the protestors an hours-notice.

"President Donald Trump compelled action. He has said, “Take back your city NOW. If you don't do it, I will.” He has said, “This is not a game. These ugly anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!," McEnany said.

The movement was organised following the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May while he was in police custody.

“Shame on Mayor Durkan who chose today for Seattle police to attack the Capitol Hill Organised Protest (CHOP) when she knew City Council would be in long committee on the Amazon Tax. Shame on her using police force & weapons against peaceful protestors,” Pune-born Sawant said.

At her news conference, McEnany said while the Democrat mayor of Seattle proclaimed that CHAZ was to be “the summer of love,” in fact, it was not.

“Other failed Democrat politicians also remained passive, or even silent, in the face of anarchy. But while that happened, President Trump set the tone: Law and order must prevail to preserve peace in our streets,” she said.

Asserting that President Trump has always stood on the side of law and order, she said: “We are pleased to report that law and order has prevailed, and Seattle has been liberated from the anarchists.”

In Trump's America, autonomous zones will have no sanctuary, the press secretary said.

The BHAZ, which stood for the Black House Autonomous Zone, across from the White House was swiftly dismantled.

One hundred anarchists were arrested for rioting and destruction of federal property here in DC; and that number is now above 300.

Four men have been charged in federal court for attempting to tear down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square. And there are 200 open domestic terrorism investigations, she said.

The police chief, Carmen Best, who helped winding down the CHOP zone noted that CHOP has become “lawless and brutal” and “enough is enough,” and she took action.

According to reports, "Police also investigated several vehicles circling the CHOP zone” with “people inside carrying firearms and wearing body armour.” This was no, “summer of love,” as the Democrat mayor in Seattle said, the press secretary told reporters.