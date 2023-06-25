Chechen forces to withdraw from Rostov as mutiny ends

Chechen forces to withdraw from Russia's Rostov as Wagner mutiny ends

The special forces are currently returning to where they were fighting previously.

Chechen special forces. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Chechen special forces deployed to Russia's Rostov region to resist an advance by the Wagner mercenary group were withdrawing on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing a commander.

The "Akhmat" special forces are returning to where they were fighting previously, commander Apty Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

Russia
World news

