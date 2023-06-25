Chechen forces to withdraw from Russia's Rostov as Wagner mutiny ends

Chechen special forces deployed to Russia's Rostov region to resist an advance by the Wagner mercenary group were withdrawing on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, citing a commander.
The "Akhmat" special forces are returning to where they were fighting previously, commander Apty Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the news agency.
