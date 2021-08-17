Chief of Taliban's political office arrives in Kandahar

Chief of Taliban's political office arrives in Kandahar province

Baradar, reported to have been one of Mullah Omar's most trusted commanders, was captured in 2010 in Karachi

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 17 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 20:53 ist
Mullah Baradar. Credit: AFP file photo

Mullah Baradar, the chief of the Taliban's political office, has arrived in Afghanistan's Kandahar province along with a delegation, the group's spokesperson said in a tweet.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the co-founders of the Taliban, now heads its political office and is part of the negotiating team that the group has in Doha, where talks on a ceasefire had been underway.

Baradar, reported to have been one of Mullah Omar's most trusted commanders, was captured in 2010 by security forces in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi and released in 2018.

Taliban
Afghanistan
Kandahar

