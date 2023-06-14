China, Palestinian Authority announce partnership

China and Palestinian Authority to establish strategic partnership, says Xi Jinping

The announcement comes after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing.

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 14 2023, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 15:48 ist
The flags of the People's Republic of China and the State of Palestine. Credit: iStock, Reuters Photo

China and the Palestinian Authority will establish a strategic partnership following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

More to follow.

World news
China
Palestine
Xi Jinping
Mahmoud Abbas
Beijing

