China approves its first mRNA Covid vaccine

China approves its first mRNA vaccine, from domestic drugmaker CSPC

China has declined to use foreign mRNA vaccines and vaccines available in China are widely considered less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shots

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 22 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 18:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited said on Wednesday its messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorisation from Chinese health authorities, making it the country's first domestically developed mRNA shot.

China has declined to use mRNA vaccines from abroad and vaccines available in China are widely considered less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shots.

The approval comes as Covid cases decline across the country after a recent surge.

Also Read | IISc research identifies mechanisms behind emergence of new Covid strains

CSPS said its vaccine trials showed incidents of adverse effects were substantially lower in an elderly group compared with an adult group, which could be a boon for China as it has stressed the need to focus on vaccinating and boosting its vulnerable elderly population.

The company said its independently developed mRNA vaccine SYS6006 targets some major Omicron variants and its booster dose showed good neutralization effect against Omicron subvariants BA.5, BF.7, BQ.1.1., XBB.1.5 and CH.1.1. in clinical trials.

In a study of 4,000 participants from December 10 to January 18 when China was going through a surge in infections, the vaccine showed efficacy of 85.3 per cent 14 to 28 days after booster vaccination in those who received a recombinant protein vaccine as their primary shot.

CSPC did not say how many doses it plans to produce. It said the vaccine could be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for a long time.

"The group will... predict the mutation trend of future trains, promote the development of new generations of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines against mutated strains, and actively promote the development progress of other products on the platform," it said in a statement.

The firm got emergency approval to conduct clinical trials of the mRNA shot in April last year, at about the same time as CanSino, another China-based company that is testing an mRNA Omicron booster shot. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
pharmaceuticals
mRNA
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccines
Omicron
Moderna
Pfizer-BioNTech

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill

Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

 