China arrivals in UK next week will not face compulsory Covid tests: Report

Passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory Covid-19 tests on arrival, The Independent reported on Monday.
Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.
Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative Covid test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.
