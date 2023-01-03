No Covid test mandate for China arrival in UK next week

China arrivals in UK next week will not face compulsory Covid tests: Report

Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 03 2023, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 07:52 ist

Passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory Covid-19 tests on arrival, The Independent reported on Monday.

Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.

Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative Covid test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.

