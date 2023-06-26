Restaurant explosion in China's Gansu injures two

China: Blast injures two in third restaurant explosion in under a week

Accidents due to gas blasts are not uncommon in China, despite years of efforts to improve safety.

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 26 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 13:48 ist
Representative image. iStock Photo

A blast at an eatery in northwest China's Gansu province injured two on Monday, according to state broadcaster CCTV, the third in a series of restaurant explosions in less than a week that have prompted a nationwide push to stem out fire hazards.

A pressure cooker exploded at a braised meat restaurant on Monday morning, with the powerful blast damaging nearby motor vehicles and buildings, CCTV reported.

Also Read | US-China ties seem likely to remain tense

On June 21, a gas explosion at a barbecue eatery killed 31 in northwestern Ningxia region in one of the deadliest blasts in recent years, prompting President Xi Jinping to call on all regions to rectify safety risks.

The state council, or cabinet, and local governments quickly issued warnings and called for in-depth investigations into "hidden dangers" to stamp out fire hazards.

On Friday, an explosion due to a gas leak in the central city of Zhengzhou caused a house to collapse, burying four people, all of whom were later rescued.

Accidents due to gas blasts are not uncommon in China, despite years of efforts to improve safety.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries

Isro’s training programme open to more students

Isro’s training programme open to more students

No room for elephants

No room for elephants

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

DH Toon | 'Declared' Emergency gathers condemnation

 