China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

China called Wednesday for a "ceasefire through dialogue and consultation" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's address on Ukraine, in which he announced a partial military mobilisation.

"We call on the relevant parties to realise a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

Putin announced the mobilisation earlier Wednesday and vowed to use "all available means" to protect Russian territory, after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine announced annexation referendums.

China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years as part of what they call a "no-limits" relationship that acts as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

Last week Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Uzbekistan for a regional summit and rallied Asian leaders behind a new "international order" challenging Western influence.

On Wednesday, Wang said China maintains "that the sovereign and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be abided by, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises should be supported.

"China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, and is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation."