China calls for de-escalation in Ukraine following attacks

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called for de-escalation in Ukraine after explosions rocked several cities including Kyiv in apparent Russian revenge strikes following a blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia.
"Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut"
"We hope the situation will deescalate soon," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.
