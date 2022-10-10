China calls for de-escalation in Ukraine following attacks

China calls for de-escalation in Ukraine after attacks

'We hope the situation will deescalate soon,' ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 14:29 ist
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called for de-escalation in Ukraine after explosions rocked several cities including Kyiv in apparent Russian revenge strikes following a blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia.

"We hope the situation will deescalate soon," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Ukraine
Russia
China
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
Kyiv

