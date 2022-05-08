China 'carefully' studying Ukraine war as it eyes Taiwan: CIA chief

China is closely studying Russian's invasion of Ukraine and is likely adjusting its long-term plans for gaining control of Taiwan based on the lessons from the war, CIA director Bill Burns said Saturday.

"Clearly the Chinese leadership is trying to look carefully at what lessons they should draw from Ukraine about their own ambitions and Taiwan," Burns said

They have not given up that goal, he said, but factors including the Western response to the invasion and its impact on the global economy are "affecting their calculation about how and when they go about doing that."