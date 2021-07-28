China court jails billionaire Sun Dawu for 18 years

China court jails billionaire Sun Dawu for 18 years for 'provoking trouble'

The court in Gaobeidian near Beijing said Sun was found guilty of crimes

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jul 28 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Chinese court sentenced agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu to 18 years imprisonment on Wednesday for a catalogue of crimes including "provoking trouble" after the outspoken billionaire and grassroots rights supporter was tried in secret.

The court in Gaobeidian near Beijing said Sun was found guilty of crimes including "gathering a crowd to attack state organs," "obstructing government administration" and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a catch-all term often used against dissidents.

China
Imprisonment

