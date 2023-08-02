China denies reports it obstructed G20 climate discussions

Reports that China obstructed discussions on reducing fossil fuel use at last week's Group of 20 (G20) meetings in the southern Indian city of Chennai are "inconsistent with the facts", China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Also Read | What are stapled visas that China has been issuing to citizens of India?
China regrets the failure to reach an agreement at the meetings, which was caused by the "interference of geopolitical issues" brought up by other countries, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Members of a European delegation said that China and oil-rich Saudi Arabia had backed away from making commitments in the G20 talks.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space
India witnesses supermoon
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15
Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park
Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak
A wrong that was right for the job
Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors
DH Toon | On the hate track