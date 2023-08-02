China denies reports it blocked G20 climate discussions

China denies reports it obstructed G20 climate discussions

Members of a European delegation said that China and oil-rich Saudi Arabia had backed away from making commitments in the G20 talks.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2023, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 09:47 ist
China flag. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reports that China obstructed discussions on reducing fossil fuel use at last week's Group of 20 (G20) meetings in the southern Indian city of Chennai are "inconsistent with the facts", China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Also Read | What are stapled visas that China has been issuing to citizens of India?

China regrets the failure to reach an agreement at the meetings, which was caused by the "interference of geopolitical issues" brought up by other countries, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Members of a European delegation said that China and oil-rich Saudi Arabia had backed away from making commitments in the G20 talks.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
G20
Climate Change

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

India witnesses supermoon

India witnesses supermoon

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park

Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

A wrong that was right for the job

A wrong that was right for the job

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

DH Toon | On the hate track

DH Toon | On the hate track

 