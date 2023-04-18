China disputes US claims of Chinese 'secret police station' in New York

China disputes US' 'secret police station' in NY claim

US federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese 'secret police station' in the Chinatown district of Manhattan on April 17

  Apr 18 2023
  updated: Apr 18 2023
The former office of the America ChangLe Association, described by U.S. authorities as a Chinese 'secret police station' masquerading as a social gathering place for people from China's Fujian province, on the fourth floor of the Royal East Plaza building at 107 East Broadway in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York City, US, April 17, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

China foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday disputed US claims of a Chinese "secret police station" in New York.

China maintains a policy of non-interference in other countries and these alleged police stations do not exist, Wang told a regular news briefing.

US federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in the Chinatown district of Manhattan on Monday in what prosecutors said was part of a crackdown on Beijing's alleged targeting of dissidents.

