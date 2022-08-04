China fired 'multiple' ballistic missiles: Taiwan

China fired 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills: Taiwan defence ministry

AFP
AFP, Taipei,
  • Aug 04 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 13:54 ist
A TV screen shows that China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese forces fired "multiple" ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during Thursday's military drills, Taipei's defence ministry said, condemning what it described as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".

Track live updates of China-Taiwan tension here

"The Ministry of National Defence stated that the Chinese Communist Party fired multiple Dongfeng series ballistic missiles into the surrounding waters of northeastern and southwestern Taiwan from approximately 13:56 this afternoon," the defence ministry said in a brief statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Taiwan
China
World news
military drill
Pelosi Taiwan visit

What's Brewing

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

 