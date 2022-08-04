China fired 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills: Taiwan defence ministry

Chinese forces fired "multiple" ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during Thursday's military drills, Taipei's defence ministry said, condemning what it described as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".

"The Ministry of National Defence stated that the Chinese Communist Party fired multiple Dongfeng series ballistic missiles into the surrounding waters of northeastern and southwestern Taiwan from approximately 13:56 this afternoon," the defence ministry said in a brief statement.