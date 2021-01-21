China hits Trump officials with sanctions amid exit

China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

The sanctions are largely symbolic but underscore Beijing's antipathy toward a US administration it regarded as hostile

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Jan 21 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 08:47 ist
Represenative image. Credit: iStock.

China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday.

In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and UN ambassador, Kelly Craft.

Others covered by the sanctions include Trump's economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon.

The sanctions are largely symbolic but underscore Beijing's antipathy toward a US administration it regarded as hostile.

“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Pompeo announced that he had declared China's repression of Muslim ethnic minorities a “genocide," possibly opening the door to new U.S. sanctions against Chinese officials.

The Trump administration had steadily ramped up pressure on China since last year but had increasingly so over the past several months. During its last weeks in office, the administration had hit numerous officials with sanctions for their actions on Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
China
US-China
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

DH Toon | 'Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | 'Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine'

A test of character Team India won

A test of character Team India won

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

 