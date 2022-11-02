China locks down area around world's largest iPhone factory

Chinese authorities on Wednesday locked down the area surrounding the world's largest iPhone factory after reports of an outbreak at the facility spread on social media.
Central China's Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, where Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn runs a massive plant, entered seven days of "static management" on Wednesday, local officials said in a statement, using a local term for lockdown.
