China locks down area around world's largest iPhone factory

China locks down area around Foxconn iPhone factory

Reports of Covid outbreak at the facility spread on social media

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Nov 02 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 12:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese authorities on Wednesday locked down the area surrounding the world's largest iPhone factory after reports of an outbreak at the facility spread on social media.

Central China's Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, where Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn runs a massive plant, entered seven days of "static management" on Wednesday, local officials said in a statement, using a local term for lockdown.

China
Covid
Foxconn
World news

