China looks into unfair competition on e-commerce platforms: Report

The exercise aims to ensure e-commerce platforms are fulfilling their responsibilities

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Oct 24 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 14:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

China's market regulator and other government departments have launched an exercise focused on e-commerce, with plans to crack down on areas such as unfair competition and the illegal trading of counterfeits or wildlife, state news agency Xinhua said.

The operation will run until December and will also look into areas such as live streaming, which has in the past two years become a popular sales channel in China, Xinhua said on Saturday, referring to a recently issued notice from the State Administration of Market Supervision and other departments.

The exercise aims to ensure e-commerce platforms are fulfilling their responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of consumers and operators as well as to maintain a fair and orderly market environment, it added. 

