'China must co-operate better with Covid origin probe'

China must co-operate better with Covid-19 origin probe: WHO

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jul 15 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 18:57 ist
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

China must co-operate better in the probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were seen in Wuhan in December 2019, the head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"We hope there will be better co-operation to get to the bottom of what happened," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a regular press briefing in Geneva, calling in particular for access to raw data which so far has been inadequate.

