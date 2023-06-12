China opposes US import ban on firms over Uyghur Muslims

China opposes US import ban on firms over Uyghurs

The US on June 09 banned imports from China-based printer maker Ninestar Corp and a Chinese chemicals company

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 12 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

China firmly opposes US inclusion of two more companies, and some of their units, on a list of entities accused of alleged human rights abuses, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The action taken by the United States lacks factual basis and transparency, the ministry said, adding China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The US on Friday banned imports from China-based printer maker Ninestar Corp (002180.SZ) and a Chinese chemicals company.

World news
United States
China
Uyghur Muslims

