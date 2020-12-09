China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor China is a joint venture between TripAdvisor and its Chinese partner Trip.com

AP
AP, Hong Kong,
  • Dec 09 2020, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 18:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content.

The National Cyberspace Administration ordered the removal of 105 apps including TripAdvisor from app stores this week, although it gave no details of what each app was accused of doing wrong.

It cited what it said were public complaints about obscene, pornographic and violent information or fraud, gambling and prostitution.

The ruling Communist Party tightly controls what the Chinese public sees online and has launched repeated crackdowns on websites and apps.

TripAdvisor China, a joint venture between TripAdvisor and its Chinese partner Trip.com, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Following the removal of its app in China, Nasdaq-listed TripAdvisor's stock price was down 1.68 per cent to $29.59 at the market's close in the US on Tuesday.

TripAdvisor owns a 40 per cent stake in TripAdvisor China, with Trip.com owning the other 60 per cent. Under the partnership, the companies share its travel inventories and content. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China

What's Brewing

Face shield sans mask futile against Covid-19: Study

Face shield sans mask futile against Covid-19: Study

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

IPL beats Covid as top trending query on Google India

IPL beats Covid as top trending query on Google India

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

 